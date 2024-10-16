ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina and Oklahoma have been very inconsistent this season. The Gamecocks have had more to like this season, but not by much. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

South Carolina has been very inconsistent this season. They are 3-3 with wins against Old Dominion, Kentucky, and Akron and then lose against LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama. However, they kept things very close against LSU and Alabama before losing. The Gamecocks still have room for a solid season and need to tighten things up. They get a good matchup to bounce back against an Oklahoma team that feels like it is in free fall.

Oklahoma has been one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season. They sit at 4-2, but the schedule has not yet been as hard. They have wins against Temple, Houston, Tulane, and Auburn, but they have losses to Tennessee and Texas, neither of which was all that competitive. The team feels like they are on the verge of a massive spiral, and it does not get any easier against a South Carolina team that has shown a lot of fight so far this season.

Here are the South Carolina-Oklahoma College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Oklahoma Odds

South Carolina: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +108

Oklahoma: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 40.5 (-114)

Under: 40.5 (-106)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Time: 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has been inconsistent this season, but they still have a lot of upside. They are averaging 27.5 points per game and 362.3 total yards per game. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been inconsistent this season for the Gamecocks. He has 793 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 62.1% completion percentage. The running game has been solid, too, with Raheim Sanders having 393 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 81 carries. This offense has a lot to like, and they have shown flashes at times this season, but they get a difficult matchup against a solid Sooners defense.

App State's defense has struggled this season, allowing 39 points per game and 436 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Louisiana offense has been red-hot in its own right. The big key will be on the ground, where Louisiana has been great. App State has the second-worst rushing defense in the Sun Belt, only better than Arkansas State. They need the defense to show up and have a chance in Lafayette.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma has been on a downward spiral and might be on the verge of a free fall if things aren't fixed soon. The offense has been a massive disappointment this season. They are averaging 24.3 points per game and 287.7 total yards per game, second-to-last and dead-last in the SEC. After taking over for Jackson Arnold, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has struggled as a true freshman. He has 458 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions on a 62.7% completion percentage. The running game has also struggled, with Jovantae Barnes having 237 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 71 carries.

Oklahoma's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 19 points per game and 337.8 total yards per game, which is the most consistent aspect of this team. The defense is better against the run than against the pass too, allowing 117.5 yards per game on the ground. This defense has an interesting matchup against South Carolina and can make a statement on Saturday because last week's game against Texas was such a gut punch.

Final South Carolina-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

There is absolutely nothing to like about this Oklahoma team right now. The defense is solid, but they can not do anything on offense. South Carolina is not exactly dominant, but they are a team you can count on more right now in comparison to Oklahoma. The trust factor is with South Carolina, so expect the Gamecocks to make this a game and cover and win in this game on the road against the Sooners.

Final South Carolina-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +2.5 (-108)