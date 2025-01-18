ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 17th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners host the South Carolina Gamecocks in this SEC matchup. Neither of these teams has performed well since the start of conference play, as they sit in a tie for the last spot in the standings. South Carolina has lost every game but has some reasons to believe that changes are coming with their most recent results. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is trending downward and has lost every conference game. The difference is that they've also failed to cover the spread in each contest. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

South Carolina was riding a winning streak into conference play, albeit with a slightly less challenging schedule than expected from an SEC team. The oddsmakers believed they could be in for a rude awakening once they started playing other SEC teams, and the odds have shown it, as they were double-digit underdogs in all four conference games. However, their results were even worse than they imagined, as the Gamecocks lost by 35 to Mississippi State and 20 to Alabama. However, they've been looking better with back-to-back 66-63 losses to Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma has been abysmal in their first season in the SEC, as they haven't even been able to win in the two conference games where they were favorites against Texas A&M and Texas. The Sooners also have a ten-point loss to Georgia and a 28-point loss to Alabama. Oklahoma was 14-0 and riding high entering conference play, but it has all come crashing down.

South Carolina-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Oklahoma Odds

South Carolina: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Oklahoma: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many teams where you can trust South Carolina to cover the spread this season, but Oklahoma could be one of them after their recent results. The Sooners haven't covered a game since December 18, when they pulled off an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines. It is a six-game run of being unable to cover the spread, which means they haven't done it in SEC play yet. Oklahoma has to be careful, as they were favorites twice already against Texas and Texas A&M and lost outright. It hasn't just been in conference play where Oklahoma struggled, as they are just 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma hasn't been getting the results, but their overall performance this season has them as the 51st-ranked offense with 80.7 points per game and the 172nd-ranked defense with 71.4 points allowed per game. The Sooners are a better team than the Gamecocks, but it'll be about putting it together for the full 40 minutes to cover a spread that is a bit high. The Gamecocks rank 252nd with 72.2 points per game and 91st on defense with 68.1 points allowed per game.

Final South Carolina-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma is the better team on paper, but the oddsmakers are accounting for that with this spread, and there's no way to trust the Sooners to cover it with their recent form. You shouldn't feel confident in either of these teams, but South Carolina will be the play.

Final South Carolina-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +7 (-110)