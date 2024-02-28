The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our South Carolina Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find how to watch South Carolina Texas A&M.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the position the Texas A&M Aggies expected to inhabit at this point in the season. Texas A&M was supposed to be the solid, no-doubt NCAA Tournament team which would win a lot of games and finish in the upper tier of the SEC, not having to sweat out the NCAA bubble at the end of February. Instead, South Carolina is that team. The Gamecocks wobbled a little bit a few weeks ago, particularly when they lost at home to LSU in a game which slipped through their fingers, but for the most part, South Carolina has been a very good and consistent team which will get a decent NCAA Tournament seed, probably No. 6 or 7. This was supposed to be Texas A&M's expectation, closer to the floor than the ceiling, before the season began in early November.
The reality for A&M is that while South Carolina has thrived, the Aggies are squarely on the NCAA bubble. They have significantly weakened their position in recent weeks with losses to Vanderbilt and Arkansas. What's more is that A&M's loss to Arkansas just got worse when the Hogs lost to none other than Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. A&M has no real margin for error. This game is absolutely essential to any A&M attempt to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. The Aggies wouldn't be eliminated with a loss, but they would then have to win an extra game at the SEC Tournament to compensate. We don't know what the SEC Tournament bracket looks like, but if A&M has to beat a really good team at the conference tournament, losing this game to South Carolina could become the decisive moment which keeps the Aggies out of March Madness.
Here are the South Carolina-Texas A&M College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Texas A&M Odds
South Carolina Gamecocks: +5.5 (-110)
Texas A&M Aggies: -5.5 (-110)
Over: 134.5 (-104)
Under: 134.5 (-118)
How To Watch South Carolina vs Texas A&M
Time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread
The Texas A&M team which was so highly touted before the season began — and picked to finish in the top two of the SEC ahead of Kentucky and Alabama — is instead in a tie for ninth place with an overall record of 15-12. The Aggies have some really, really good wins on their profile, but they also have some very bad losses and, beyond that, have simply lost a lot of games overall. This is an underachieving team. South Carolina is an overachieving team under National Coach of the Year candidate Lamont Paris. Take the overachiever over the underachiever, especially when the overachiever is getting 5.5 points.
Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread
The Aggies are desperate. They must win this game. They are playing at home. They know there's no margin for error. They will play with the ferocity and urgency of a team whose season is very much on the line. This will enable A&M to win big.
Final South Carolina-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
This game could be volatile and surprising, but South Carolina getting this many points is just too good to pass up. Take the Gamecocks.
