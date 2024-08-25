The clutch heroics of A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray will always be etched in the minds of WNBA fans. With the clock winding down, both of them were able to execute flawlessly for Becky Hammon's Las Vegas Aces for their 18th win of the season. While the Chicago Sky just got beat in the clutch, they did not go down without a fight. Kamilla Cardoso, in particular, was a tough shot blocker to face in this clash and Dawn Staley loved every part of it.

A game that ends with a 77-75 scoreline is usually one for the books. This game between the Aces and Sky was tightly contested which means every fan would absolutely love it. Dawn Staley, however, was extra ecstatic because she was seeing both her South Carolina women's basketball stars shine at the WNBA. Both Kamilla Cardoso and A'ja Wilson were going at each other in this late-season matchup and Dawn Staley just could not contain her emotions.

“Let me tell y'all this @Kamillascsilva is giving @_ajawilson22 everything she’s got, blocking her shot with the stare-down. I love it. Guess what?! A dishes it out and A can take it. The highest level of competition is knowing when your opponent made some helluva plays. Respect!” the South Carolina women's basketball head coach declared.

Sky vs. Aces battle excites South Carolina basketball's Dawn Staley

It was not just one post that Dawn Staley made. In fact, she made a handful of them because of how insane the battle between A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso became. One of them even alluded to the fact that the South Carolina basketball program may just have one of the most intense training regimens in all of college basketball.

“Side note: yall are getting a bird’s eye view of what our @GamecockWBB practices look like,” she added.

The Aces' presumptive Most Valuable Player struggled to get buckets the whole game. She only knocked down eight out of her 28 shots and could not even sink her lone three-point attempt. However, Wilson did do great on defense by notching two blocks and steals alongside an insane 18 rebounds.

On the Sky side of things, their big was fairly dominant. Cardoso racked up 12 rebounds and swatted five big shots at their apex to keep her team alive. However, it was to no avail because they would end up facing their 18th loss of the season. Nonetheless, they all have the capability to bounce back.