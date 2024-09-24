South Carolina women’s basketball team began fall practice this week, but the Gamecocks were without junior forward Ashlyn Watkins, who remains suspended following her arrest on Aug. 31. Head coach Dawn Staley confirmed on Tuesday that Watkins’ status has not changed, and the team is waiting for further developments before any decisions are made regarding her return.

Staley explained that the situation is out of Watkins’ control and also beyond the program’s control at this point.

“Nothing’s moved yet. We’re not going to move until her situation settles down a little bit,” Staley said, per the Associated Press, reiterating that the team will wait for further legal and procedural resolutions before determining Watkins’ future with the program.

Watkins, a 6-foot-3 forward from Columbia, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping following an incident reported by the University of South Carolina Police. According to the police report, the altercation between Watkins and the victim, identified as a minor, occurred in a university parking garage. According to the incident report, Watkins reportedly restrained the victim, who Watkins identified as her girlfriend, claiming she intervened because the victim appeared to be in danger of harming herself. Meanwhile, the victim claimed that Watkins was her best friend, per Chris Wellbaum of On3, and that the victim was visiting a “sick friend” when Watkins showed up because she “believed (the victim) was cheating on her.”

Ashlyn Watkins did not visit White House with rest of Gamecocks

Watkins was an important part of the Gamecocks' national championship run last season, averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She led the team with 91 blocks and had a standout performance in the Final Four win against NC State, grabbing 20 rebounds. Watkins was expected to play a pivotal role for the Gamecocks this season, particularly following the departure of 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA.

Watkins is represented by prominent attorney Todd Rutherford, who has called for patience and maintains that the situation was a misunderstanding. Rutherford stressed Watkins' innocence and expressed hope for a fair outcome. The next legal step for Watkins will be her court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25, just 10 days before South Carolina opens its season against Michigan in Las Vegas.

Despite her absence from the team, Staley indicated that Watkins remains in good spirits. “

Yeah, she’s great,” Staley said when asked about the player’s well-being. Watkins, however, has not been allowed to practice with the team and missed key team events, including the White House visit in celebration of the Gamecocks' championship last season and an appearance at the football game against LSU.