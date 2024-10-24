South Florida men’s basketball head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passed away on Thursday due to an “undisclosed” and aggressive” illness, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight. He was just 43 years of age.

The university and athletic department issued a statement and sent their condolences following the tragic news. “In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida,” school president Rhea Law, via USF Athletics.

“In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation. Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on.”

Abdur-Rahim played college basketball at Garden City Community College in Kansas and Southeastern Louisiana before quickly breaking into the coaching scene. He served as an assistant for more than a decade before getting his first big break at Kennesaw State. Abdur-Rahim rejuvenated the historically futile team and led the Owls to their first winning season as a Division I program and first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023. He made a similar difference with the Bulls.

South Florida athletics explains what Amir Abdur-Rahim meant to school

After becoming South Florida HC, Abdur-Rahim boldly proclaimed that the team would eventually be cutting down the nets. Although the Bulls were not selected for the Big Dance this past March, they earned a notable 25-8 record and claimed their first-ever American Athletic Conference regular season title. He swiftly constructed a sturdy foundation that the school had been waiting several years for someone to rebuild.

Those who closely worked with Abdur-Rahim got to experience the man behind the results and learned of his admirable work ethic and strong commitment to his players.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

In addition to his family, friends and the University of South Florida, the college basketball world is mourning the loss of this natural leader. Rest in peace Amir Abdur-Rahim.