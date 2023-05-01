Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

South Florida football has suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely from the team after his arrest Saturday due to a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office Sid it received a call on Saturday reporting that Michel Dukes physically assaulted them, according to Low. During investigation, it was discovered that there was a verbal dispute between Dukes and the person. That argument turned physical at some point and that is when deputies say Dukes strangled the other person, according to Low. Hillsborough County Sherriff Chad Chronister spoke in a release after the arrest of Michel Dukes.

“I applaud the victim for coming forward,” Chad Chronister said in the release, via Low. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dukes’ bond was set at $2,000, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, via Low.

USF athletics department released a statement on Monday and said it was continuing to gather information while the proper authorities investigated the matter, and there would be no further comment, according to Low.

Michel Dukes played three seasons at Clemson before transferring to the South Florida football program. He used for 188 yards in 2022, and scored five touchdowns. both of those were career highs. He would have one more year of eligibility left to participate in college football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.