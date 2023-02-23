Colorado Football has scored another win in the transfer portal with South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver joining Deion Sanders’ team, as reported by Wade Peery of On3.

“South Florida transfer wide receiver Xavier Weaver entered the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of finding a new home, and he finally find one on Wednesday night, the Colorado Buffaloes.”

Weaver is going to provide plenty of experience for Colorado football. Before deciding to come to Boulder, he spent four years at South Florida. During his time with the Bulls, Weaver racked up 1,743 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 116 receptions.

Weaver isn’t the only wide receiver Colorado football has acquired from South Florida via the transfer portal this offseason, though. Weaver’s former teammate with South Florida, wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. had earlier made a move to the Buffaloes last month. With Weaver and Horn transferring to Colorado football, the Buffaloes now essentially have the Bulls’ top two receivers in 2022.

Weaver played high school football at Orlando Christian Prep and got offers from the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners, East Carolina Pirates, and North Carolina Tar Heels before deciding to take his talents to South Florida.

Another key transfer portal addition for Colorado football’s offense is tight end Seydou Traore, who recorded 655 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Colorado football ranked just 117th in the nation in the 2022 college football season with only 172.9 passing yards per game and 125th with a mere 15.4 points per outing average, but brighter days are ahead for the Buffaloes’ offense, considering the talents they have acquired of late via the transfer portal.