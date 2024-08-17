LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks are attempting to move past Thursday’s humiliating loss against the New York Liberty, but they have a new challenge ahead of them. With the Chicago Sky in town, the Sparks are tasked with trying to slow down the Sky’s rugged rebounding rookie Angel Reese. Before the game, Sparks head coach Curt Miller spoke about the matchup difficulties that Reese presents.

“I use the word relentless. I love her motor, I love her energy. She doesn’t stop. . .she’s got a great IQ, she’s got a passion for this game. You have to match her motor and her energy first off,” Miller said. “Talented offensive player, even more talented as the ball comes off the rim, and her ability to get them extra possessions and get her second or third opportunities is elite.”

Before becoming head coach of the Sparks, Curt Miller was the head coach of the Connecticut Sun. During his time with the Sun, he coached one of the best rebounding bigs in the WNBA in Jonquel Jones. Watching Reese, he sees the same type of aggression on the glass as Jones.

“I’ve coached one of the best offensive rebounders in the world in someone like Jonquel Jones and Angel Reese is already one of the elite rebounders in the world,” Miller said. “So she poses that problem, but more than anything she gives them very much an identity of a team that competes, that fights and that is passionate.”

The Sparks will rely on a trio of bigs in Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and Li Yueru to slow down the frontcourt duo of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Hamby in particular will draw the assignment of Reese.

“The scouting report is in, I think she understands where Angel can be successful,” Miller said. “The interesting thing is we play both ends. Angel’s got to guard her motor as well.”

Angel Reese has been the motor for the Sky



The Chicago Sky came into this season with two highly touted rookies in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, as well as a new head coach in Teresa Weatherspoon. As the second half of the 2024 WNBA season resumes, the Sky are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot.

A huge reason why the Sky have been such a formidable team is the play of Reese. By the time the Olympic break rolled around, the general consensus was that Reese was right up there with the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year race.

Both players were selected to the All-Star team and Reese put up a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the WNBA All-Stars defeated Team USA.

To this point, Reese has started all 25 games for the Sky at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. She’s shooting 39.7 percent from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line. While her offensive game is clearly a work in progress, it’s her rebounding and relentless energy that has made her a difficult cover.