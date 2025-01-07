Cameron Brink is feeling good, but the recovery from a torn ACL is a long one. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie spoke to the media on Tuesday as part of an availability for Unrivaled, where she gave an update on her road back from the injury that cut short her first WNBA campaign.

“I'm not able to do a ton,” Brink said. “I'm just really appreciative that I'm able to be here and that my teammates are super accepting of me and cheering me on from the sidelines. I haven't been able to do a ton, but [am doing] more and more every day.”

Brink signed a two-year deal with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, in December. She won't play this season as she recovers from her injury, but will spend the league's inaugural year with her team, the Lunar Owls, using their facilities in her rehab and cheering on her teammates.

“It means a lot to be here and that the Unrivaled team and people want me here to see what's going on for next year,” Brink said. “It's a great opportunity.”

Brink added that she hopes being around Unrivaled will help in her recovery.

“[Unrivaled] invited me, so I said why not take advantage of being around the best players [and] have great teammates,” she said. “I hope to get stronger and advance in my recovery process.”

Sparks star Cameron Brink gets shots up at Lunar Owls facility

Though Brink said she wasn't able to do much in terms of basketball, the Lunar Owls posted a video to their Instagram story of her getting some shots up at their facility.

In the video, posted Sunday, Brink is seen taking (and making) a three from the top of the key. The four-second clip doesn't show anything else and it's unlikely she is able to do much more than take a few jumpers without risking her recovery.

Brink's rookie season lasted only 15 games, but in that time she shot 32% from three (10-31). Unable to do much else, working on her stroke seems like a productive use of time. In 2024 with the Sparks, Brink averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

Brink told People in December that she's not close to being back on the court but that she feels “really good.” Barring any setbacks, she can target a return to action around the start of the 2025 WNBA season.