The Los Angeles Sparks have been decimated by injuries this season. While they recently got some reinforcements back in the lineup with the return of starting wings Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon, it wasn't enough for them to get back on the winning track this weekend. The Sparks suffered a franchise tying eight game losing streak with their most recent loss to the Dallas Wings. But the Sparks injury report has been like a revolving door this year. As soon as someone comes back, someone goes out. The Sparks will apparently be without sharpshooting wing Karlie Samuelson who is dealing with a knee injury as per Rahshaun Haylock of KTLA Sports.

Miller says there’s no update on Karlie Samuelson (knee) other than it’s a hyperextension. — Rahshaun Haylock (@RHaylock) July 23, 2023

Karlie Samuelson has had a few different stints with the Sparks throughout her WNBA career, but this is one of the first times when she's played a significant role and has had a major impact on the court. Karlie Samuelson was sidelined with an injury before the All-Star break but had since returned. Now she finds herself back on the Sparks injury report.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 20 games for the Sparks this season, including 11 starts, Samuelson had been averaging a career-high 7.6 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 46.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Samuelson was leading the league in three-point percentage before the All-Star break but was not invited to participate in the 3Pt-Contest.

Samuelson has spent parts of several seasons on WNBA rosters and has also played for the Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.