Before Kyrie Irving was an NBA champion, seven-time All-Star, number one pick and five-star recruit, he was just a kid falling in love with basketball in South Orange, New Jersey.

Irving grew up a die-hard New Jersey Nets fan, frequently attending games at Continental Airlines Arena. Those years featured two trips to the NBA finals led by All-Star point guard Jason Kidd, something that fueled Irving’s dreams of playing in the NBA.

“I wanted to be like J-Kidd growing up,” Irving said in a 2020 interview posted by the Nets. “A lot of my friends and my family members were connected to the fandom of being a New Jersey Nets fan. Going to Continental Airlines Arena, cheering up in nosebleeds. The motivation for me was that I’m going to make sure that when the Nets get back to the finals, I’m going to be part of this team and we’re going to be winning this.”

The Nets are celebrating their tenth year in Brooklyn this season. And Irving said Monday that he remains grateful for the opportunity to play for his hometown team.

“I honestly can say I’m grateful to be in the dream position of a kid and a Nets fan being at home and being able to play for their home team,” he said. “So it’s always going to have a special place in my heart just to see us go from Continental Airlines to Prudential to us now being in Brooklyn for 10 years, to say I was drafted at a time when that transition was happening and I was part of it.”

Now three seasons into Kyrie Irving’s Nets tenure, the results have been underwhelming. The guard has played in just 116 games in three seasons while becoming one of the league’s more controversial stars. A promising 2021 playoff run was cut short when Irving injured his ankle in Game 3 of the second round against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn would go on to lose in overtime in Game 7.

The guard missed over half of last season while refusing to comply with New York’s workplace vaccine mandate. He is now fully available at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, and like his comments in 2020, the fourth-year Net said winning a championship is the motivating factor when building his Nets legacy.

“Now that I’m on this side of creating a legacy that’s going to last way beyond my years, I’m grateful,” he said. “And doing it with these guys here, specifically what we’ve been through the last few years, it will make it a lot sweeter if we do get to the top of that mountain at the end of the season.”

Brooklyn begins that climb Wednesday night when they open the season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite a tumultuous offseason, a new-look roster featuring the additions of Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren and more has the Nets in the title conversation once again. Irving appears to be stepping into a leadership role with Brooklyn this year. The 11-year veteran’s coaches and teammates have raved about his focus throughout training camp, something that was evident in his hustle on both ends of the floor during preseason games.

While Brooklyn has clear championship aspirations, Irving and his teammates have spoken of a day-to-day approach throughout camp, stressing the importance of not looking too far ahead this season. When asked Monday what it would mean to bring the first NBA title to his hometown team, Kyrie Irving continued that trend.

“I will have an answer for you in six to nine months.”