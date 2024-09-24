U.S. News & World Report has released their 2023-24 ranking of the top HBCUs in the nation and a couple of new HBCUs have cracked the top 10. The list is published annually and uses several factors to determine the rankings of the HBCUs.

The ranking system relies on two fundamental aspects: quantitative and qualitative measures that education experts have identified as dependable indicators of academic excellence alongside U.S. News' perspective on what holds significance in the realm of education. There are seven categories of indicators that are utilized to measure academic quality: outcomes, metrics, student loan burden, evaluation by administrators at peer HBCUs, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence, and alumni donations.