Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to introduce a brand new version of Venom in the upcoming video game, with a unique portrayal not seen in the comic books. Bryan Intihar, the senior creative director of Insomniac Games, recently discussed the casting of actor Tony Todd as the voice of Venom and how it influenced the character's presence and appearance in the game. Intihar revealed that he was captivated by Todd's deep, growling voice after hearing it in the trailer for 2021's Candyman, coincidentally around the time Todd had submitted an audition tape for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

So Insomniacs venom symbiote is an alien and not a creation of OsCorp! pic.twitter.com/gXZT599hM0 — That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) July 19, 2023

Intihar expressed his excitement about Todd's performance, stating that the actor fully embraced the essence of Venom, embodying the sense of strength, fear, and overwhelming power that sets the character apart from Peter Parker. The senior creative director, along with senior narrative director Jon Paquette and senior art director Jacinda Chew, delved into the creative process behind crafting a unique interpretation of the iconic Marvel villain.

Chew shed light on the distinctive qualities that differentiate Venom from Spider-Man, emphasizing the symbiote's role as an allegory for the inner darkness that its host battles. The design of Venom was also influenced by specific story details, including the incorporation of the spider insignia. The team faced challenges in finding the right balance between making the character terrifying and intimidating, while also making him relatable to players.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is highly anticipated by fans, and the new details about Venom have only increased the excitement surrounding the game. Set to release on October 20, the game will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console, offering players a fresh and immersive experience in the Spider-Man universe.