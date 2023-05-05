Early projections for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse — are here, and much to Sony’s delight, it’s set to shatter the previous record that the 2018 film set in its opening weekend.

Thanks to Boxoffice Pro, we have the first projection for Across the Spider-Verse, which is a whopping $85 million over the standard three-day weekend. Into the Spider-Verse grossed a respectable $35.4 million during its opening weekend but legged out to an amazing $190 million domestically and $375.5 million worldwide. The film was also lauded by critics — it holds a 97% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars that year.

Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) as he embarks on another journey across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). They’ll re-team with Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and a bevy of other Spider-Men. Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Andy Samberg, and Karan Soni also star. Oscar Isaac, who made a voice cameo at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, will make his first full appearance as Spider-Man 2099. Bryan Tyree Henry and Lauren Vélez also return as Miles’ parents, Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales. A third film, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled to come out soon after Across the Spider-Verse in 2024 as well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been far too long since we’ve seen Miles Morales on the big screen, and it looks like a lot of the public agrees with the looks of the box office projection.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.