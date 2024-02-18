Spider-Man swung out ahead in the awards.

Saturday's Annie Awards had Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come out on top, winning Best Feature.

The 51st award show for animation held at UCLA's Royce Hall could signify what will happen at the Oscars for the MCU-based feature, Deadline reports. 14 of the 21 winners of the Annie's top category, and 7 of the past 11, landed an Academy Award in the past. So, it's looking good for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

It also landed some wins for Directing, Music, Production Design, Character Design, FX, and editing.

Other Annie Awards winners

Beyond the Spidey film, The Boy and the Heron won Best Storyboarding — Feature. Meanwhile, the Best Feature for an Independent film went to Robot Dreams.

Surprisingly, this year, no Disney or Pixar film was included in the top awards. However, Disney Television Animation's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur won three Annies in TV. Plus, Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions received two.

Other notable winners include the short War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko won an Annie for best short subject. Also, Blue Eye Samurai was the top winner in television with six awards.

Windsor McCay Awards for career achievement went to Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger, who was an animator and director (posthumous). It was also awarded to Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi and Marcy Page, a National Film Board animator and producer.

Artists of Walt Disney Animation received a special achievement award. The June Foray Award for a charitable impact was given to BRIC Foundation co-founders Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix. Finally, the Ub Iwerks Award for technical achievement was given posthumously to John Oxberry.

For more on the Annie Awards and a full list of winners and nominees, be sure to check out their website.