It's rare that an actor who voices a character gets to play the live-action version should that transition ever happen. I remember when Disney recast the beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka, going from Ashley Eckstein (who voiced the character for years since her inception) to Rosario Dawson when she made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. News recently surfaced of a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie being in the works, and Shameik Moore — who voices Miles in the Spider-Verse animated series — has constantly thrown his name in the hat to reprise the role in live-action form. In a recent social media post, Moore went one step further.

In an Instagram story post from Moore, the actor said, “Time to lose weight so y'all can see Miles more clearly.”

This story post goes one step further in Moore's attempt to land this role. The 28-year-old actor has done a stellar job voicing the role — who's to say he can't pull it off in live-action form? Of course, there are no guarantees as Sony/Marvel could look for a bigger name.

Shameik Moore has had lead roles in TV series including Incredible Crew, The Get Down, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Additionally, he's starred in a number of films including Dope, The Pretenders, and Samaritan. Outside of his last confirmed ride as Miles Morales/Spider-Man in Beyond the Spider-Verse, Moore has a TV film, Bright Futures, coming up as well.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse and follows Miles Morales (Moore) on an adventure with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they take on the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). But they're not going at it alone, as they team up with a Spider-Legion led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.