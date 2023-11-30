Spider-Man and MCU star Tom Holland recently said that to play the superhero again, 'It will have to be worth the while of the character.'

During a press conference with the Critics Choice Association (via Collider), Holland was asked about his next appearance as Spider-Man. It seems like Holland wants to be sure the story is worth telling.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland said. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy,” the Spider-Man actor added. “So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Tom Holland last starred as Spider-Man in No Way Home. The film (spoiler alert) wiped the world of their memory of Peter Parker and the superhero alike.

Surely, Holland will resume the role at some point soon. He is too much of a money-maker for the MCU as Spider-Man. Outside of the MCU, Holland has also starred in The Lost City of Z, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Uncharted. Earlier this year, he starred in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+.