Peter Parker and Doctor Strange almost made some insane crossovers in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Across the Spider-Verse[s]

New concept art reveals the fight between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange nearly took them into the Sam Raimi and Amazing Spider-Man universes. The four images, via ArtStation, show Peter and Strange fighting in the wrestling ring from Raimi's first movie. That's when Tobey Maguire's Peter faced off with Bonesaw McGraw (“Macho Man” Randy Savage).

More locations from Raimi's films including the train Maguire's fought Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Peter's apartment complex, and the Osborne building.

From Webb's Amazing Spider-Man movies, the outside of the Oscorp building and the plant where Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy died are shown.

“One early idea for Spidey and Dr. Strange's chase through the multiverse was to have them battle over the source of the spell (in this early version the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from the previous movies,” SmartArt user Phil Saunders said. We were given a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc. I liked the idea of taking the familiar shots and shifting the gravity and POV so that the characters would be in a completely different orientation than the action.

Why these concepts weren't used is unknown. Perhaps it would have foreshadowed the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield too heavily. Their returns were kept secret until the latter half of the film. This scene takes place early on in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the MCU's trilogy. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is faced with trying to reverse the events of Far From Home after his identity is revealed. This leads to a corrupted spell and Peter must save the day from threats from other dimensions.