Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Man Noir has found its Robbie Robertson in Lamorne Morrison, Variety reported.

The show now bears the title Spider-Noir and was announced for a series order in May with Nicolas Cage in the titular role. The show will premiere on the linear channel MGM+ and internationally on Prime Video.

The logline describes the show as telling “the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero.”

Morris will be a series regular on the show as Robbie Robertson a “driven, hard-working, and won't take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career.”

Who is Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man Noir?

Joseph “Robbie” Robertson was created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. and first appeared in the 51st issue of The Amazing Spider-Man in August 1967. He was one of the first black characters in comics history to play a supporting role instead of comic relief.

In the comics, he's usually portrayed as an editor at the Daily Bugle and a good friend of publisher J. Jonah Jameson. As such, he's the only Daily Bugle employee who doesn't fear Jameson's wrath and regularly stands up to him when it comes to editorial decisions.

Robertson is also depicted as being friendlier and more supportive of Spider-Man. In the 1980s, his backstory was revealed to have a history with the supervillain Tombstone, with whom he attended high school.

Robbie was good friends with Captain George Stacy, the father of Gwen, Peter Parker's girlfriend. In the comics, it's implied that Robbie knows Spider-Man's secret identity. His son Randy also happens to be one of Peter's closest friends and even shared an apartment at one point.

The character has been in various media adaptations including films, animated series and video games. In Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, he was played by Bill Nunn, while Morris will voice him in the upcoming Prime Video series.

Who is Lamorne Morris?

Morris is best known for his role in the Fox comedy series New Girl as Winston Bishop for seven seasons. He was recently in the fifth season of the Emmy Award winning FX anthology series Fargo as Deputy Witt Farr and in Hulu's comedy Woke.

His previous acting credits include roles in CBS' Ghosts, Fox's Call Me Kat and Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Morris will next be seen in the upcoming film SNL 1975 as Garret Morris (no relation), the comedy drama The Ridge and the second season of Netflix's comedy series Unstable.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They developed Spider-Noir with the team from Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. This team will also serve as executive producers.

Spider-Noir was one of the Spider-Man shows that were supposed to be develop from Amazon and Sony's partnership. The first, Silk: Spider Society, was greenlit in 2022 but was ultimately shelved in May.