Spike Lee, an alumnus of Morehouse, has collaborated with Morgan State to introduce an internship program spanning 8 weeks, exclusively for students.

Morehouse alumnus Spike Lee is partnering with Morgan State to help out the institution's communications majors. Announced by the institution in January, Spike Lee's production company 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks and talent firm The Gersh Agency have established a partnership with the institution's School of Global Journalism and Communication to launch an eight-week internship program to aid students in securing a full-time job in the film industry upon graduation.

Starting in June 2024, a student from SGJC will have the chance to embark on an internship in either Los Angeles or New York. As the chosen intern, you will work closely with producers, gaining firsthand experience in film production, script crafting and editing, and the intricacies of creating feature films and television shows.

Jackie Jones, dean of the School of Global Journalism and Communication, said in a statement, “This is an incredible opportunity for SGJC and our students. We look forward to a successful and lasting partnership.”

Morgan State's program is akin to The Spike Fellows Program, which backs undergraduates from the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It nurtures their passion for the film industry, granting access to valuable career prospects and exposure.

Morgan State's program announcement coincides with the 10th-anniversary celebration of the School of Global Journalism and Communications. The internship program, developed by SGJC alumnus Steven Jackson (head of production and development for 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks) and Jayson Council (head of culture for The Gersh Agency), establishes a partnership with SGJC.

Per a statement by the institution, the School of Global Journalism and Communications hopes that the program builds a pipeline of Morgan State students who are able to secure full-time opportunities in the industry upon graduation.