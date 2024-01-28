The Morgan State choir got things started at the AFC Championship game.

Before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kicked off, a renowned musical act took centerstage. (And no, it wasn't Taylor Swift.) The choir from Morgan State University performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem to much acclaim.

The Morgan State choir is a famous choral ensemble that has performed throughout the United States and abroad for decades. Morgan State is located in Baltimore, Maryland, giving the local act the spotlight before the AFC title game got underway.

Fans and alumni of Morgan State took to social media to laud the choir's performance in front of a massive audience, doing the school proud.

Choir does Morgan State proud

Several days ago, Morgan State University promoted the performance on its official account on X (formerly Twitter).

#RavensFlock Guess who will perform the National Anthem before the @Ravens take on the @Chiefs for the AFC Championship? None other than the world-renowned Morgan State choir! 🎶 https://t.co/Bsx8k62aFK pic.twitter.com/nAgwRP7bRE — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) January 25, 2024

“Guess who will perform the National Anthem before the Ravens take on the Chiefs for the AFC Championship?” the school mentioned, along with a photo of the choir.

One fan from Jackson State University, another HBCU, hyped up the performance, posting “Shout out to the Morgan State University choir singing during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFC Championship Game. #HBCU.”

“Morgan State students singing the national anthem for the AFC Championship. Love to see another HBCU in the limelight!” exclaimed WUSA9 reporter Alexis Wainwright.

Another fan took the moment to proudly boost the HBCU, exclaiming “Morgan State produces greatness!”

One observer weighed in by confirming “[t]he moment was NOT too big for the Morgan State choir.”

It's clear that observers loved what they saw from the choir.

“Love this recognition for Morgan State University!! What a wonderful platform for their choir. The National Anthem was beautifully done!” said Kelsey Nicole Nelson of Fox Sports.

Said another user: “It’s not often that the national anthem brings tears to my eyes. Those Morgan State kids just did it to me. Soooo well done.“