Spike Lee is setting up his HBCU fellows for success in both the film and fashion realms now after partnering with Ralph Lauren. Lee launched The Spike Fellows program last year in conjunction with his agency, Gersh. He now seeks to provide them with an elite wardrobe collection.
“What makes this cross-industry partnership so meaningful is that it's rooted in longstanding relationships where all parties share an unwavering commitment to providing access to transformative opportunities specifically for Black talent,” said Gersh head of culture Jayson Council to the Hollywood Reporter.
Ralph Lauren is continuing its partnership with The Spike Follows program after styling the first cohort last year. The clothing brand will presumably provide the same services for the next group of fellows. The program is open specifically to undergraduate students at Lee's alma mater Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta.
“Big Thanks to the good folks at Ralph Lauren for blessing our HBCU fellowship program with fashion for the seasons,” Lee said. “We and the students truly appreciate it, peace and Love Ya-DIG SHO-NUFF?”
Lee started the fellowship program as a way to provide a pipeline of Black talent into the entertainment industry. Fellows receive student loan debt relief, industry mentorship, internships, and full-time employment at Gersh.
“I know firsthand the education one receives at a Historically Black College and University,” Lee said. “I am who I am because of my grandmother and my mother who both graduated from Spelman College. I am who I am because of my grandfather and my father who both graduated from Morehouse. It's on the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse where they met, fell in love and got married. As my elders often told me, ‘Deeds not words.'”