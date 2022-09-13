Splatoon 3 already the best-performing Switch game ever (in Japan)

Splatoon 3 performed so well in sales in Japan that it sold faster compared to both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Splatoon 3’s three-day sale since launch in Japan was the strongest three-day sales figure for the Nintendo Switch in history. According to a corporate statement from Nintendo, the game sold 3.45 million copies within the first three days in Japan alone, outselling Animal Crossing: New Horizons (1.88 million) and the collective sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield (1.365 million). Imagine outselling Pokemon by twice a number – that’s how big Splatoon is in Japan. In contrast to its own pedigree, the original Splatoon sold just well above 4 million copies worldwide in its lifetime.

To date, the Splatoon franchise has collectively sold over 22 million copies worldwide. Originally launching for the Wii U, Splatoon quickly became a favorite in Japan for its unique take on the shooter genre. Splatoon 2 broke the series into the mainstream when it was also released on the Nintendo Switch, selling 13.30 million copies worldwide. Now, Splatoon 3 is one of, if not the biggest titles released this year for the console.

The game came out just last week on September 9, 2022. Splatoon 3 immediately became a best-seller, no thanks to its popularity in Japan. In Japan, the game has spawned multiple lines of media, including merchandise, but also holographic concerts that are attended by hundreds, if not thousands of fans. The game’s premature leaking days before its release mayhaps helped it sell even better, as excitement and anticipation for the game were amplified by positive things fans saw about the game just right before launch.

Splatoon 3 is a team-based third-person shooter where teams of “Inklings” and “Octolings” fight “Turf Wars”, using their paint-loaded weapons to literally paint the town (insert color here). Focusing less on eliminating opponents, Splatoon offers a great family-friendly alternative to violent shooter games that still offer a great competitive experience.