Splatoon 3 leaked ahead of release date

With only five days until release, fans of the Splatoon franchise are itching to play the game. While some can wait patiently, it would appear some could not. A Splatoon 3 leaker has already uploaded various videos of the game ahead of release. Other than this, cracked copies of Splatoon 3 are already available to the public. Read on to learn more about the current situation.

Splatoon 3 Online Leak

The tweet above is just one of many videos uploaded to the Twitter account @Splatoon3Leaks. The various leaked content on the account includes boss fights, game logs, and general gameplay. While there is no mention of just how the leaker was able to get a copy of these videos, it’s safe to assume that their source has had the game for a while. The earliest leak from the account dates back to September 3, suggesting that the game has been out at least a week before the official release date. How the source of these videos got a copy that early, we may never know.

If the latest tweets from the account are of any indication, however, the game is now available for illegal download. The leaker has uploaded pictures of them successfully finding a copy of the game online and immediately downloaded it. It is safe to assume that the various people following the leak accounts are also getting their hands on a copy of the game early. To no surprise, players who have a copy of the game could not access its multiplayer functionality. This is most likely due to the multiplayer servers not being online yet.

It would appear, however, that that is not the only way some players are able to get their hands on the game early.

Splatoon 3 Offline Leak

According to a user from Reddit, they were able to buy a physical copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch from a seller online. Whether the game is legitimate or not is up for discussion, however. Should the product be legitimate, it still begs the question of how the seller got a copy of the game so early.

