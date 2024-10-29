As a part of its partnership with Spelman College, the music streaming service Spotify opened its Spotify NextGen podcast studio on campus. The NextGen audio program, which is a part of Spotify’s larger Equity Fund programs, strives to develop, bring to life, and expand the podcast culture around HBCUs.

Since the start of their partnership in 2022, NextGen has sponsored the creation and production of student podcasts, given scholarships to deserving Spelman undergraduates, assisted in the development of courses, and organized a creator day on campus. The partnership recently ended with the opening of a podcast studio that was completely renovated by the Spotify Creator Equity Fund. The occasion was celebrated with a networking event that connected aspiring podcasters on campus with industry professionals.

During the event, Spotify hosted a panel discussion titled “Spotify NextGen: Pass the Mic.” Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, the founder of Therapy for Black Girls, was the host. Two Spelman alumnas, Lynae Vanee Jaz Turner as well as Clark Peoples, discussed their impact of using their voices in audio media and their experiences as artists.

“We are thrilled to open this studio so Spelman students have the resources and space to explore their creativity, share their stories, and grow as creators,” said Kristin Jarrett, Lead, Equity, Diversity & Impact at Spotify.

Here are some of the NextGen initiatives brought to Spelman College:

Dedicated on-campus podcast recording space with professional equipment

Events featuring Spotify executives and podcast talent

Spotify support of existing, relevant curriculum and access to tailored training programs

Co-creation of student-led original audio content

Potential academic scholarship support

Invitation and consideration for Spelman College students to participate in Spotify’s 10-week internship program

Through Spotify NextGen, Spotify is dedicated to strengthening and elevating the voices of underrepresented producers in the future. Along with Spelman, NextGen plans to work with other HBCUs such as Howard University, North Carolina A&T University, and Hampton University to further provide HBCU students with skills and resources to pursue a successful career in audio media.