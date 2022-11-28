Published November 28, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Sprigatito debuts on Pokémon Journeys episode 132. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet share the possible future for the long-running show.

On the latest episode of Pokémon Journeys titled “Project Mew”, the Team Rocket segment at the end shares a unique preview of what’s to come to the show. Sprigatito debuts on Pokémon Journeys while Jesse, James, Meowth, and Wobbufet roam around Paldea. With their usual loud antics, they startle the Pokémon in the woods and it runs out to evade the group.

The grass starter of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is likely to be the tease of what’s to come with the probable introduction of Quaxly and Fuecoco from the Paldea region. Since the release of episode 131 where Ash finally earned the title of “Monarch”, speculation pointed out that the end was drawing near for the Pokémon Journeys show since the title of the 135th episode is “Pokémon! I’m Glad I Got to Meet You!!”. This opens the book yet again for all the fans of the show given that Sprigatito made its appearance.

With this quick cameo of the Paldean Pokémon, what do you think will happen next in Pokémon Journeys? Will we see the likes of Lechonk, Pawmi, and Ceruledge? Will we see the legendaries of the Scarlet and Violet series Koraidon and Miraidon?