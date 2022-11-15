Published November 15, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Now that everything’s been said and done, will we see Ash grow older in time for the Scarlet and Violet expansion introduced into the series? Is it finally time for Ash Ketchum to grow up?

It’s been 25 years and good ol’ Ash is still 10 years old. The goal he set for himself back in 1997, which is to be the very best like no one ever was, has finally been accomplished during the latest episode of Pokemon Journeys. Our long-time protagonist had exhilarating matches in the Masters Eight tournament against some of the series’ best of the best like Steven, Cynthia, and Leon where he battled to the top, and won the title of Monarch.

Some fans of the show are speculating that the series will officially come to an end on episode 135 as Bulbapedia shared that the last episode of the show is titled “Pokémon! I’m Glad I Got to Meet You!!” I would love to see Ash Ketchum do a full Shippuden and see an older, more mature version of our favorite Pokémon trainer. Someone that will be challenged by newcomers that will be introduced as new characters in the show as we enter the realm of Paldea. Perhaps this time around, Ash can finally evolve into a mentor to these young guns to be better trainers in the future.

Another thing that we would want to see is where Ash would go from this point out. Now that his goal has been realized, what other things are there for him to do? Will he be like Red and want to battle or catch all the strongest Pokémon like Mewtwo and the rest? Or will he set out himself to be like Leon and challenge all the greatest trainers in the land? Maybe, we can expect Ash to be his plain old self and set out in a new region to catch strong Pokemon and battle new trainers that he’ll meet along the way.

It would also be nice to see this time skip his most powerful Pokémon in one team – the likes of Pikachu, Sceptile, Charizard, Infernape, Lucario, and Gengar. Maybe we can see his winning team of Pikachu, Gengar, Sirfetch’d, Lucario, Dragonite, and Dracovish back as more experienced and powerful than before but we all know that every time he moves into a different region, he just opts to rebuild his team with his ace Pikachu in tow.

No matter what happens, our beloved Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town is someone that everyone will be looking out for in the weeks to come!