The end of the Olympics also registers on the NBA timeline as we continue to forge through the summer. With the start of the regular season still more than two and a half months away, free agency has slowed as fans embrace the release of the NBA schedule. With that, the San Antonio Spurs roster appears set as they build around Victor Wembanyama.

Lauri Markkanen signing a contract extension with the Utah Jazz at the beginning of August ended a month-long question about whether San Antonio might be able to add the 2023 All-Star. Though the Spurs submitted a trade proposal for the Finish forward, with every day that passed it seemed unlikelier that the transaction would come to fruition. In the meantime, the Silver and Black re-signed several of their own players before adding Malachi Flynn and Brandon Boston Jr. over the last week.

Spurs under-the-radar signings

In bringing in Boston, Jr. and Flynn, San Antonio now has a couple of young guards who've shown flashes, even if very brief. In agreeing to a training camp deal with Boston on Friday, the Spurs got a guy who once scored 27 points against a very good Boston Celtics team in 2021. In three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston appeared in 105 games, scoring 6.2 points per contest while averaging 12.9 minutes per outing. He hasn't been great from the field, shooting 39.6% and 31.3% on three-point attempts. Boston played only one year of college ball at Kentucky before the Clippers took him with the 51st overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Two days before, GM Brian Wright and company reached terms with Flynn. If it feels like you've heard Malachi Flynn's name, perhaps it's because he exploded for 50 points in a game vs. the Atlanta Hawks in April. A member of the Detroit Pistons, Flynn went 18-25 from the field that night in a loss. A four-year pro, the former Washington State Cougar and San Diego Aztec spent his first three seasons as a Toronto Raptor before he was traded twice this past year, with the New York Knicks in between Canada and Detroit.

Flynn, who was drafted 29th overall in the first round of 2020 after splitting four years between Washington State then San Diego State, has career averages of 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He's shot 41.8% from the field and 33.1% from three-point land in 213 games since Toronto took him in the draft. Like with Boston, Flynn's contract gives him a chance to compete for a roster spot.

The makeup of San Antonio's roster

The Spurs have contracts with 21 players. The maximum 15 spots were filled out with recent deals offered to Julian Champagnie, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Charles Bassey. Riley Minix joins Flynn and Boston as the three training camp contracts. The three Two-Way deals with the affiliate Austin Spurs went to this summer's second-round pick Harrison Ingram, and a couple of guys who spent some time with the big club last year in David Duke, Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea.

Training camp is less than two months away. Barring any unexpected moves, it appears the Spurs have their 2023-2024 roster.