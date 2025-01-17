Throughout his NBA career, Zion Williamson's potential as a player has been undisputed. Unfortunately, Williamson has never been able to build on that potential while with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team that drafted him. Whether it's been injuries, poor team building, or a lack of leadership, Williamson's time in New Orleans has begun to run its course. Some expect New Orleans to consider moving on from Williamson. One trade NBA insider Bill Simmons hopes for Williamson to end up with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

“This is also a holy s—t they traded for Zion team,” said Simmons. “If I were the Spurs, that would be the guy I targeted. Bring him into our organization and our culture, and put him with Wemby. Now, this is the most terrifying circle on anyone’s schedule. It’s like oh my God, we have to play Wemby and Zion today!”

On paper, the combination of Williamson and Wembanyama would give the Spurs a terrifying frontcourt. Either player's skillset complements one another beautifully, giving the Spurs something they haven't had since David Robinson and Tim Duncan played together.

However, would San Antonio be able to pry Williamson away from New Orleans, a division rival? Simmons firmly believes that the Spurs would become one of the NBA's best teams, especially in the playoffs, if it were to happen. He also thinks that's the case if the Spurs go after a different player: disgruntled Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

The Spurs could be unstoppable if they acquired Zion Williamson or Jimmy Butler

“I just think he’s (Victor Wembanyama) going to be an absolute b–ch in the playoffs,” said Simmons. “And I’ll tell you something else. This is the number one holy s—t I can’t believe they traded for Jimmy Butler team. Where the Spurs just say f—k it, this guy is the 6th best player in the league. Maybe we should see what’s up. Would they do that with their culture? I don’t l know.”

Going after Butler rather than Williamson would be a bold move on the Spurs' part. Butler is frustrated with his situation in Miami and wants to contend for a title. If San Antonio wanted him, the Spurs would have the pieces to make an interesting offer to the Heat to acquire Butler. However, Butler has a reputation for being a disruptor in locker rooms and could be an awkward fit with a young team like the Spurs.

Either way, San Antonio has options with the annual trade deadline creeping closer. Whether it's Williamson, Butler, or some other player, the Spurs could move to add a superstar to pair with Wembanyama and push for an NBA Championship.