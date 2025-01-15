Zion Williamson's future is a hot topic amid another tumultuous season with the New Orleans Pelicans. After a disastrous 7-31 start, the Pelicans suspended the former No. 1 pick for a game last week after he arrived late for a team flight. Following six seasons marred by injuries and underwhelming on-court results, could a trade be on the horizon?

Williamson's recent mention of Barclays Center as one of his favorite NBA arenas has caught the eyes of Brooklyn Nets fans.

“I think Brooklyn is a low-key one that I don't think people appreciate enough… I love New York music, like Jay-Z, Biggie [Smalls]. And they play that music in there, and you just feel the aura and the ambiance in there,” Williamson said, also mentioning the Knicks, Celtics, Bulls, Hawks and Lakers' arenas.

The Pelicans star finished by emphasizing that New Orleans' arena is his favorite.

“I feel like I gotta say this… New Orleans is obviously my favorite arena to play in. I feel like I have to say that, even though I shouldn't have to. New Orleans is clearly by far my favorite to play in,” he said.

Rumors continue to circulate about Williamson's desire for a change of scenery. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently declared that the two-time All-Star wants to leave New Orleans for a bigger marker, such as New York or Los Angeles. Notably, every arena Williamson named (outside of the Pelicans') belonged to a team in a major market.

If New Orleans decides to field offers for the star forward, the Nets would have the assets to facilitate a deal.

Would the Nets pursue a Zion Williamson trade?

After pivoting to a rebuild this summer, Brooklyn is positioned to swing for a star if it chooses. The Nets lead the NBA with 12 tradable first-round picks and are the only team projected to have max cap space next summer. They can create upwards of $70 million, depending on roster decisions.

However, a Williamson trade comes with a long list of red flags. The former top recruit has battled a litany of injuries over six NBA seasons, playing in 192 of 432 (44.4 percent) regular-season games. His poor health has drawn questions about his commitment to his conditioning, leading New Orleans to include stipulations about his weight and body fat percentage in his contract.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Williamson had been late for multiple practices this season leading up to his recent suspension.

“The Pelicans felt it was time to take action,” Haynes said on The Dan LeBetard show. “The fact that they came out publicly and suspended him for a game shows you how fed up and frustrated they are with his lack of professionalism.”

Williamson took responsibility for the suspension on Friday.

“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” he said. “I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to [Pelicans owner] Mrs. [Gayle] Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

Yet, despite all the red flags, Williamson is the type of tantalizing talent that every NBA team spends years strategizing how to add to its roster. The 24-year-old averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 61 percent shooting over 61 appearances in 2023-24. His blend of explosive athleticism and offensive dexterity is once in a generation.

Any team preparing to dip its toe in a potential Williamson trade market will have extensive debates about the massive risk-reward disparity. The Pelicans forward is owed $126.5 million over the next three seasons. However, the contract is non-guaranteed, giving any team who trades for him an out if things go south.

Despite the concerns surrounding him, Williamson would likely command a significant price on the trade market, although at a discount compared to his talent level. While acquiring him would be risky, several teams will undoubtedly consider it. Whether or not the Nets would be one of them remains to be seen.