The Victor Wembanyama hype train has plenty of passengers, but Jerry West might be its captain. West was effusive in his praise of Victor Wembanyama in an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” When asked to give his thoughts on the San Antonio Spurs rookie, the NBA legend indicated that the sky’s the limit.

It certainly isn’t new to hear someone note that the Spurs drafted a special player with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. But West went a step further than many observers, seemingly confident that Wembanyama could be transcendent during his career with the Spurs.

“He is one of those players that you feel like he’s gonna be an iconic player,” West said of Wembanyama. “If you watch him, he’s highly skilled. He probably needs to be more skilled in playing in the NBA. He can run. He can shoot 3-point shots. I think his best skill is gonna be blocking shots early in his career. But for people who haven’t seen him play, he’s pretty spectacular.”

Wembanyama’s Summer League debut made it clear that he needs time before he can become a dominant offensive player. While Wembanyama struggled during his first game in a Spurs uniform, West was impressed with how he handled his disappointing showing. Wested noted that Wembanyama was “so polished and so poised” in his post-game interview.

“If you put a microphone in front of him, he is fantastic,” West continued. “He is more than a basketball player. He is someone who gives the league another positive voice.”

Wembanyama was much better in his second and final Summer League game, posting 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The 19-year-old showed flashes of why he’s considered to be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.