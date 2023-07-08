How was the highly anticipated Victor Wembanyama Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs? Wembanyama fell short of expectations, and that's being kind. The Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 76-68 Friday night in Las Vegas, but Wembanyama didn't look like the NBA's best prospect since LeBron James.

Victor Wembanyama's Sumer League debut stat line was ugly. In 27 minutes, the Spurs' rookie had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. The French phenom shot 2-of-13 from the field and missed five of his six 3-point attempts. Wembanyama had four fouls and three turnovers. He missed some easy baskets that he should be expected to make.

Those numbers, of course, don't tell the whole story. Wembanyama had five blocks and played above-average defense. He showed flashes of the potential that made him the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama's play-making was impressive, especially early against the Hornets. The big man could've had a few more assists if his Spurs teammates shot better from the field.

Every takeaway from Wembanyama's Summer League debut with the Spurs comes with the caveat that none of these games in Las Vegas matter. They are meaningless exhibitions that often tell more lies than truths. Just ask Summer League All-Star Kevin Knox or Summer League scrub Trae Young.

With that said, here are three Victor Wembanyama reactions from the Spurs' Vegas Summer League opener.

3. Victor Wembanyama won't be an All-Star as a rookie

Observers around the league who expect Wembanyama to make the All-Star team as a rookie might want to re-think their position. Given Wembanyama's offensive limitations, it's hard to imagine that the 19-year-old will be among the 12 best players in the Western Conference for the 2023-2024 season.

Wembanyama simply isn't a very good shooter right now. He missed his first five 3-pointers, including an air ball early in the fourth quarter. Nerves might've been part of Wembanyama's poor shooting night, but his misses from distance didn't come as a surprise. He shot just 27.5% from 3-point range in 34 games for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the French League.

Wembanyama's debut suggests that he'll have trouble dealing with double teams when facing established NBA players. A bulk of his offensive production to start will likely come off put-backs and dunks.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Victor Wembanyama must improve his conditioning

Going from 34 games last season to an 82-game schedule with the Spurs is going to be an adjustment for Wembanyama. It's the case for every rookie who leaves college and has to play nearly three times as many games in the NBA. The fact that Wembanyama was clearly winded during his Summer League debut wasn't exactly an encouraging sign for the Spurs.

Wembanyama admitted after games that he was “tired and exhausted” during the Spurs' win over the Hornets. It seemed to play a role in a few of Wembanyama's worst moments of the night. Kai Jones put Wembanyama on a poster, and the Spurs' rookie was on the wrong end of another And-1 later in the game. Wembanyama missed badly off a spin move near the basket and appeared to be winded when he headed to the bench immediately afterward.

This shouldn't at all be a long-term concern for the Spurs. Like most rookies, Wembanyama will become better conditioned and add some much-needed strength once his NBA career begins.

1. Victor Wembanyama will significantly improve the Spurs' defense

Don't let Jones' dunk over Wembanyama fool you. San Antonio has a terrific defensive player on their hands. Despite his poor conditioning and possible jitters, Wembanyama was extremely effective on defense in his Summer League debut. He blocked five shots and altered a few others. With 9:25 left in regulation, Wembanyama blocked Tre Scott's shot when his feet were barely off the ground.

Yes, the Hornets shot terribly, but that isn't the only reason why Charlotte was limited to 68 points in 40 minutes. Wembanyama's presence alone caused problems for the Hornets. It's difficult to score when a player who stands north of seven-foot-three with his shoes OFF is manning the paint and has the ability to recover from the perimeter.

The Spurs ranked dead last in the NBA with a 119.6 defensive rating last season. Expect that number to be much better when Wembanyama is on the court.