San Antonio Spurs center Sandro Mamukelashvili is happy to be back by the River Walk, playing with mentor and head coach Gregg Popovich in what is now their most anticipated era since Tim Duncan was helping lead the famed franchise to five championships.

With a new face of the franchise and international basketball sensation and rookie power forward Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs may not be expected to win an NBA title next season, but their future looks as bright as any on the brink of the NBA's new age. The Spurs organization as a whole seems to be preparing for that possibility, investing in both a new $500 million practice facility and a new arena name (Frost Bank Center) as well.

Mamukelashvili, speaking to Pijus Sapetka of BasketNews, gives his first impressions of the 19-year-old.

“Yeah, he is a great guy. Very down-to-earth,” Mamukelashvili says of Wembanyama. “I love how he works hard — he comes very early and does his stuff. Definitely, a professional, and I look forward to playing with him, getting close to him, giving him some assists, and getting some of them. You know, he is a great guy.”

Mamu then made perhaps his most interesting comments about the 7-foot-4 big man, comparing his unique blend of physical traits, skill and upside to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“… He is very long and athletic,” he says. “I feel like he has a great shot for his size and handles. I think he will be a generational player once he develops.”

After averaging 20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 in 2022-23, the freakish Frenchman averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game for the Spurs in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League.

He's sure to have his share of ups and downs, but the sky is the limit for Wemby.