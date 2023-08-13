When Becky Hammon retired from the WNBA, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made history when he brought her on as an assistant coach on his staff. To that point, there had only ever been one female assistant coach in the NBA in Lisa Boyer who was a volunteer on John Lucas' staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, with Becky Hammon inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, it was fitting that she decided to recognize Popovich for playing a major role in her coaching career. During her Basketball Hall of Fame speech, Hammon gave Gregg Popovich a heartfelt thank you for taking the chance on her.

"I know you weren't trying to be courageous when you hired me, but you did do something in professional sports that nobody had ever done." 🗣️ This moment between @BeckyHammon & Pop 🥹❤️@Hoophall | #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/G3gk51vLU5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2023

“I know you weren't trying to be courageous when you hired me, but you did something in professional sports that nobody had ever done,” Hammon said.

Becky Hammon joined the Spurs as an assistant coach ahead of the 2014-25 season. She ended up spending eight seasons on the Spurs bench before she was hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. Hammon coached the Aces to a championship in her first season as head coach and she currently has the Aces sporting the best record in the WNBA this season.

As a player, Hammon went undrafted in the 1999 WNBA Draft but was ultimately signed by the New York Liberty. Her playing career spanned 16 seasons. She played eight years for the Liberty and then eight years for the then San Antonio Silver Stars who eventually became the Las Vegas Aces.