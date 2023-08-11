The Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for this weekend and it features an impressive class. Among some of the big names being enshrined this year are Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol. On the women's basketball side of things, the big name being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame is current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. Hammon is being inducted as a player. She retired from her WNBA playing career in 2014 and has made the transition into coaching. She played 16 years in the WNBA and she spoke about what was key to having a long career.

The mindset that secured Becky Hammon a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame class 💪 pic.twitter.com/wF8YOl0PTy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2023

Becky Hammon will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame alongside San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich whom she served as an assistant coach under after she stopped playing Her final season in the WNBA was the 2014 season with the then San Antonio Silver Stars. Hammon was an assistant coach with the Spurs for eight seasons before being hired by the Aces as head coach last year. Becky Hammon led the Aces to a championship in her first season.

During Hammon's playing career, she only suited up for two teams. She went not selected in the 1999 WNBA Draft and joined the New York Liberty as an undrafted free agent. She ended up playing eight seasons for the Liberty before being traded to the Silver Stars. She spent another eight seasons in the league with the Silver Stars before retiring. A six-time All-Star, she holds career averages of 13.0 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals.