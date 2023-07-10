Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears are from different celebrity realms. They aren't even from the same generation. But at one point this week, the two stars converged, albeit on an occasion that resulted in much controversy. If it sounds strange, it's because it is.

Spears has already released a statement concerning that particular incident which she called “traumatic.” The pop icon also said that Victor Wembanyama and his side have yet to apologize to her. This brings us to this video of the San Antonio Spurs rookie, as he gets mobbed by fans, with one even boldly asking him if he would like to finally apologize to Spears.

Britney Spears fans are harassing and forcing Victor Wembanyama to apologize for something he did not do. #JusticeForWemby pic.twitter.com/LvgTnNgNSn — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Victor Wembanyama was not the one who hit Britney Spears. He did not even know she was the one behind him when that unfortunate incident happened.

Long before Taylor Swift arrived in the music scene, there was Britney Spears who dominated music charts for a long time. While she's no longer at the top, Spears still has a large following, and her fans will always be there to defend her, especially online.

But again, Spears' fans shouldn't place a large target on the back of Victor Wembanyama, who is finally tasting what true celebrity life is like in the United States. It can be toxic and crazy sometimes because of all the attention, but it can also make him stronger, particularly off the court as he continues to learn how to deal with his popularity. Victor Wembanyama is not yet a veteran, not yet a superstar, but he'll eventually get there.