A recent incident occurred between Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears. Spears tried to catch Wembanyama's attention but was allegedly struck by someone on Wembanyama's security team. A shocking video of the incident recently emerged, via TMZ.

🚨VIDEO OF BRITNEY/WEMBY INCIDENT SHOWS SHE DIDN’T GRAB HIM🚨 Full video here: https://t.co/nSXYAE6jhu pic.twitter.com/uMBqtLKJGN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023

Spears does seem to be reaching out, however, it doesn't appear as if she grabbed the new San Antonio Spurs star. Nevertheless, she was clearly struck by someone.

The primary storyline in the NBA Summer League was already Victor Wembanyama. However, it was about his scheduled Friday debut for the Spurs. Now, however, he is dealing with this story after the incident. Wembanyama recently addressed what transpired.

“That person (Spears) was calling me, ‘Sir, Sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and we were told, ‘don’t stop,’ but that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulders,” Wembanyama said. “So, I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away, and I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner. That was a fun night.”

Wembanyama added that he didn't realize it was Britney Spears until later.

Spears wants an apology from Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama's security has placed the phenom in a difficult position. This distraction could impact him throughout the summer, something San Antonio certainly hopes doesn't occur. It will be interesting to see if Wembanyama and the Spurs issue an apology. Given the video that was released, one would imagine they will at some point.