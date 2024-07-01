On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs made one of the shrewdest moves of free agency thus far by signing veteran point guard Chris Paul to a one-year, $11 million deal. Paul spent last season coming mostly off the bench for a Golden State Warriors team that fell way short of expectations, and now, the 39-year old floor general is expected to become the Spurs' new starting point guard.

One of the main subplots of last season was how the Spurs seemed to not get the most out of generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, particularly in the early goings of the 2023-24 campaign, due to the uncertainty they had at the point guard position. They tried out Jeremy Sochan at the point, and fans couldn't help but observe as though there were a few missed opportunities for the Spurs to feed their franchise cornerstone some easy buckets, especially near the hoop.

However, the addition of Chris Paul changes things drastically. While Paul is in the twilight years of his career and he has lost plenty of steps as he's nearing the age of professional basketball retirement, he still gives the Spurs the best playmaker Wembanyama has ever shared a locker room with in the NBA — much to the delight of those who want to see nothing more than a breakout year from the 20-year old French phenom.

“Lob City South in San Antonio. CP3 to Wemby is going to be gorgeous,” Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote.

“PNR offense with Wemby going to be cold fr.” – @WorldwideHaven

“Love this move. CP3 isn't the same guy anymore but still passes as well as anyone and should be a great influence on the young Spurs and their generational talent.” – @ChuckSportsApp

“Wemby finally got someone who’s gonna throw him some decent lobs 😂.” – @AnimeGuru100

“CP3: Love the pickup for San Antonio. Paul will compliment Wemby’s game very well and will boost Vassell’s shooting as well.” – @cobraguy_

Chris Paul improves teams wherever he goes… which bodes well for the Spurs

Chris Paul may end up being ringless when all is said and done for his career, as the Spurs don't exactly have the team to contend for the Larry O'Brien trophy next season. But Paul clearly saw the value in joining the Spurs and vice versa; perhaps the 39-year old floor general sees this as an opportunity for him to rehabilitate his value and establish himself as a starting point guard once again while the Spurs recognize that Paul seems to improve the teams he plays for with the exception of the Golden State Warriors.

Paul turned the New Orleans Hornets from an also-ran to a 57-win team that nearly made it to the Western Conference Finals; he then ushered in the very successful Lob City era for the Los Angeles Clippers, transforming the franchise from the league's laughingstock into one of its most respectable outfits.

He proceeded to elevate the Houston Rockets from a playoff team to a championship-caliber one that came so close to dethroning the Warriors in 2018, and just when it seemed like he was on the verge of a steep decline, he transformed himself and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a surprise playoff berth in 2020. The Phoenix Suns then came to within two wins away of a title in 2021 under Paul's leadership on the court.

While Chris Paul isn't the player he once was, his leadership, playmaking, and ability to communicate will be huge for a Spurs team that's building the next powerhouse in the Western Conference.

CP3, the big man whisperer

Elite floor generals tend to get the most out of their teammates; but for Chris Paul, his effect on his pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop partners cannot be overstated. Paul helped David West become a two-time All-Star back, and he flourished in the two-man game with Tyson Chandler as well. DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin feasted on Paul's passes, with Jordan even making the All-NBA First Team in 2016.

Deandre Ayton had the best season of his career during the 2020-21 campaign thanks in no small part to how his partnership with Paul blossomed. Clint Capela and Steven Adams will also have nothing but kind words to say about their experience playing with the famous Point God.

Victor Wembanyama is shaping up to become the next beneficiary of Chris Paul's Hall of Fame-level passing; Spurs fans will be thrilled to go from Jeremy Sochan, an underdeveloped playmaker, and Tre Jones, an inconsistent jump-shooter, to Paul, a midrange maestro who will control the tempo of the game and get the best out of the league's next great superstar.