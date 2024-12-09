Chris Paul made NBA history by becoming the player with the second-most assists in league history, surpassing Jason Kidd's total of 12,091 during the San Antonio Spurs' 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul passed Kidd with his third assist of the game, a corner pass to Harrison Barnes for a three-pointer with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Following the game, Chris Paul received a framed plaque featuring a series of photos from his career, along with names of all the teammates he's assisted. Paul became visibly emotional as he spoke to his teammates in the locker room, reflecting on the accomplishment.

“I can't say nothing but thank you,” said Paul.

The emotional Chris Paul added that, I know I'm hard to deal with a lot of times. I swear man, I'm so grateful. To be away from my family — y'all became my family. I know I'm a lot to deal with on the court, but I just love to hoop. I hope y'all get this opportunity to play as long as I have. Thank y'all so much,” said the man also known as the Point God.

Paul (12,099) surpassed Jason Kidd (12,091) to claim the second spot on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard.

Chris Paul grateful for his time with the San Antonio Spurs

CP3 shared extensively about the support he's received from the Spurs organization since joining the team this summer, highlighting how their backing played a key role in helping him achieve this milestone with the franchise this season.

“Grateful. I've been in a few Playoff series here against the Spurs. When we play on the road, a lot of boos come my way for changing teams and playing in the Playoffs. San Antonio has been nothing short of amazing. The fans, the staff, the team, you hear all these stories about the Spurs being a first-class organization, so to get an opportunity to experience and witness it, just gratitude,” Paul continued.

Many had anticipated Paul would move into the No. 2 spot on the all-time assists list before tonight's game. Paul finished the game with six points (2-7 FG), seven rebounds, and 10 assists, bringing his career total to 12,099 assists. This may be the highest he climbs on the list, as he still trails John Stockton, who holds the top spot with 15,806 assists, by 3,707.

Even if Paul averages 820 assists per season (10 per game for 82 games), it would take him nearly five more seasons to match Stockton's total. Given that Paul is a 40-year-old guard in his 20th season, the chances of him maintaining that pace and playing for another five seasons are extremely unlikely.

The closest active player to Chris Paul on the assists leaderboard is LeBron James, with 11,091, making it unlikely that he will surpass Paul. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are also in the top 25, but neither is expected to catch up to Paul. It’s safe to say that his position at number two will remain secure for a long time.

CP3's quest for a championship continues

The New Orleans franchise, originally the Hornets, selected Paul with the No. 4 overall pick in 2005. Reaching this historic milestone against the team that first drafted him made the moment even more meaningful. A 12-time All-Star, Paul is widely considered one of the greatest pure point guards to ever play the game.

The 5-time NBA assist leader joined the Spurs in July, signing a one-year, $11 million contract. He spent the previous season with the Golden State Warriors, aiming to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in his career.

Paul is on a quest for his first NBA championship in his 20th season. The veteran guard, a former Wake Forest standout, is playing an instrumental role in mentoring rising star Victor Wembanyama as he works his way toward superstardom.

While the Spurs may not be contenders this year, Paul’s influence will certainly contribute to the development and progress of the team’s younger players.