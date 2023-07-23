The San Antonio Spurs are pulling out all the stops to ensure Victor Wembanyama reaches his true potential.

The organization is about to have a new practice facility ready and it promises to be among the most advanced in the world.

It'll be part of a $500 million complex called The Rock at La Cantera, but it won't just be a regular practice gym — the Spurs envision it to become a “global center for excellence in human and athletic performance.”

“We’re not trying to build this to be the best in the NBA,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said (via AP). “We’re going to build this for our needs and to have the best environment we can to help develop the Spurs’ culture. It’s not about being better or worse than anybody.”

There are a number of features and amenities.

From large viewing windows over the practice court to a bar in a long reception area, a community park, splash pad, restaurant, dog park and outdoor screen for movies or games, it also doubles as an investment to the city of San Antonio.

And while plans were in motion for the facility well before Wembanyama's arrival, the timing seems just about perfect.

It'll be ready just in time for his rookie season as the Spurs look to become title challengers again after a four-year rebuild. The hydrotherapy pools are 8 feet deep allowing even players like the Frenchman — who stands at 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches — to be fully immersed inside.

Additionally, there is enough room for basic athletic training needs to medical imagery, plus rooms designed with mental heath in mind. Not to mention plenty of storage space.

All in all, it looks like the Spurs are paving the way with this new facility — and Wembanyama will be a huge benefactor from it.