The San Antonio Spurs and the team's fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2023 NBA season. Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' number one overall pick, is a big reason why.

The man affectionately known as ‘Wemby' dazzled onlookers and silenced the doubters with his second Summer League performance earlier this month. Wembanyama is said to now be working on a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar inspired weapon that could take his offense to the next level.

Recently, Wembanyama revealed one of the most difficult aspects of life in the United States. The 7-foot-5, towering presence in the front court spoke about his relationship with food in a video shared to NBA Twitter. The former resident of France has said he is trying to bulk up prior to the 2023 season.

At jus 209 pounds, many fans and fellow NBA players have begun questioning how his game will translate to the next level. NBA legend Tim Hardaway questioned Wembanyama in a take comparing him to journeyman Bol Bol recently.

In the video shown below, he shares that he is actually not a big fan of eating too much food while staring at a croissant he deemed questionable. Wembanyama added that he misses his mother's cooking more than anything else since moving to the United States, while adding that the U.S. is like a “paradise” for athletes.

Victor Wembanyama reflects on food and his NBA journey over breakfast ☕ pic.twitter.com/yPteFiI5iU — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2023

The Spurs are set to open preseason on October 13 against the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. Wembanyama's development could factor in huge this season considering the lack of depth at the center and power forward positions according to the team's final 2023 depth chart prior to the drafting of ‘Wemby.'