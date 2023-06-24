The time has finally come for the San Antonio Spurs, as Victor Wembanyama is officially a member of the team. Now that the Spurs have their future superstar, NBA fans are anxious to see him on the court in San Antonio. They will get to see Wembanyama during the NBA Summer League, but Saturday provided the first non-photoshopped look at Wembanyama in a Spurs jersey, via the Spurs' Twitter and NBA TV.

Victor Wembanyama has plenty of expectations in San Antonio. Living up to the challenge won't be easy, but he remains confident.

Wembanyama features a unique skill set. At around 7'3, he's still a very capable ball-handler and playmaker. Additionally, he score from just about anywhere on the court, and offers impressive defensive and rebounding ability. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, who were selected at No. 2 and No. 3 in the draft, both would have had cases to be the first pick in almost any other draft. But that wasn't the case in 2023 with Victor Wembanyama in the conversation.

Fans, players, and media personalities can't wait to see Wembanyama in action. Even Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is excited. He recently commented on Wembanyama.

“Because of all the hype, he'll have a target on his back,” Popovich said of Wembanyama, via HoopsHype. “More than O's and X's to begin with, we'll be most interested in setting a framework, an environment where he's comfortable. Where he can be Victor. He's not LeBron or Tim or Kobe or anybody else, he's Victor and that's who we want him to be.”

The sky's the limit for Victor Wembanyama.