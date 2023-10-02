Devin Vassell has proven to be an essential part of what the San Antonio Spurs are building, which is why the organization is not prepared to let the former first-round pick hit free agency next offseason.

On Monday afternoon, the Spurs and Vassell agreed to a five-year, $146 million contract extension that will keep the 23-year-old swingman in San Antonio through the 2028-29 NBA season, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Vassell, 23, ended up having the best year of his young career despite playing in only 38 games due to injury during the 2022-23 season. As one of the Spurs' main offensive weapons, he averaged 18.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.

Establishing himself as a key member of the team's young core, Devin Vassell is now a featured member of the roster that is under contract for at least the next four seasons alongside rookie first overall pick Victor Wembanyama and rising star Keldon Johnson.

Drafted 11th overall by the Spurs in 2020, Vassell has really made a name for himself as a perimeter scorer in San Antonio. His three-point percentage has increased every year he's been in the league and the young shooting guard has earned a lot of praise from head coach Gregg Popovich.

“He's becoming a very confident shooter,” Popovich of Vassell said last season. “He wants the ball, he's not afraid of the challenge. It's fun to watch him.”

San Antonio is committed to building a championship-caliber team once more, but they are taking their time doing so through the NBA Draft. Wembanyama, Johnson and Vassell are all the future of this franchise, which is why the Spurs ultimately decided to get this deal done before the start of the season.