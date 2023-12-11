Former NBA player Dwight Howard gives praise to Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for breaking a record he previously held

Buried at the bottom of the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs have been struggling as of late. Despite constant heartbreaks this season, one of their few bright spots, Victor Wembanyama, recently became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-20 game. The brilliant feat was recognized by none other than its previous holder, Dwight Howard.

“Broke my record! This guy is already great! Love to see it,” Howard posted on X.

Wembanyama tallied 21 points and 20 rebounds in a loss to the Chicago Bulls last Friday, in what was another impressive performance for the highly-touted rookie. Back in November, Wembanyama erupted for a career-high 38 points against a Phoenix Suns team led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Getting double-doubles on nearly a per-game basis, the seven-foot-four Frenchman continues to make history in his first season.

However, his accolades have been overshadowed by the Spurs' quiet season. With only three wins to boot, San Antonio is still searching for answers. Despite new lineup changes, the Spurs can't seem to find the right formula, as seen in their recent loss on Friday which paved the way to a franchise-record-tying 16 straight losses. This may be a bad look for Wembanyama, but the silver lining at the moment lies in the experience the rookie continues to gain despite game results. A once-in-a-generation talent such as him will only keep developing, and carry on breaking records as time goes on. For basketball fans living in the present, being able to witness a unicorn like Victor Wembanyama is an experience to behold.