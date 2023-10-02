San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is a generational basketball talent. He stands at seven-foot-four and has the ability to do nearly everything on the court. As a result, one NBA Coach believes Wembanyama is the one to dethrone Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best player in the NBA.

Former coach Sam Mitchell believes that Wembanyama's exceptional skill is the reason he will overtake the Greek Freak.

"2-3 years, [Victor Wembanyama] may be the best player in the league. If you say Giannis, he's just as athletic, he's bigger, but he's way more skilled than Giannis is [at this stage]." Agree with former NBA head coach Sam Mitchell? 🤔pic.twitter.com/v81NN4mE8D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Mitchell says Wembanyama is an MVP-in-the-making for the Spurs. He notes Wembanyama's shooting ability as a major plus over Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mitchell's take is fitting, given Wembanyama's progression.

Apparently, Victor Wembanyama has achieved tremendous weight goals this summer.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

“Victor says he's gained 10 or 15 pounds since arriving in San Antonio this summer”, SB Nation's Brian Passos reported.

Victor Wembanyama's increase in weight this summer is significant, as many analysts believe his slender frame holds him back. With the progress he has made, he will be a stronger player. In addition, the skill Sam Mitchell speaks of should be on full display when Wembanyama takes the court.

Despite the hype around Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made improvements of his own. Many criticized Antetokounmpo for his lack of shooting, but through hard work, he surpassed his limits. In one of his dominant NBA Finals games, he made 19 of 20 free throws on a 50-point performance.

Victor Wembanyama has a long road before dethroning the Greek Freak. If this summer is any sign though, the Spurs' new cornerstone is well on his to fulfilling ex-coach Sam Mitchell's bold prediction. The NBA season awaits a powerful matchup.