Despite an endless amount of praise and hype, Victor Wembanyama is seemingly staying focused on the task at hand. Ahead of his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, the 19-year-old is proving how committed he is to his craft.

“Victor says he's gained 10 or 15 pounds since arriving in SA,” SB Nation's Bruno Passos reported from Media Day on Monday morning. One of the biggest and only knocks on Wembanyama is his slender frame. The fact that he is already putting on weight and muscle bodes well for his continued development.



The No. 1 overall pick earned Pro A MVP honors last season with the Metropolitans 92, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. While he still needs to fill out his frame a bit, Wembanyama is entering the NBA with an impressive amount of skill.

Perhaps just as noteworthy as the talent, however, is his poise. The Frenchman embraces the sky-high expectations and is putting in the work to meet them. That type of mentality should make the job of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich much easier. When stars fully buy into this organization, great things tend to follow.

If Victor Wembanyama can hold his own against other big men in the low post, there may be no feasible way to really stop him. Time will tell how prepared he is for the jump in competition, but the phenom is making a grand first impression ahead of training camp.

It will be interesting to see Wembanyama's newfound strength on display when he and the Spurs begin their preseason next Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.