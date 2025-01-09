Victor Wembanyama is impressing both on and off the court, enthralling San Antonio Spurs fans with his inordinate skill set. That includes his pre-game fashion.

Ahead of the Spurs' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Wembanyama turned many social media heads with his pre-game outfit, walking into Fiserv Forum.

And the avid followers of the transcendent, 7-foot-3 superstar left priceless reactions to the cozy attire.

Wembanyama finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, though it was a shell of how he's been able to perform since his remarkable Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks.

Spurs fall to Bucks on Wednesday

The Spurs faced the Bucks in what was another clear showdown between a potential future MVP in Wembanyama and former MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the game with 25 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. The Greek Freak dished some heavy praise over his worthy opponent in Wembanyama.

“He's an incredible talent,” Antetokounmpo said, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. “He's probably one of the most talented players I've ever watched on TV, ever played against. This is his second year in the league, he's way better than his first year, he's gonna keep on improving and he has a very, very bright future.

“He's just gotta keep working on his game, keep working on himself, keep playing the game with joy and he's gonna be the face of the league for a lot of years.”

San Antonio shot just 36.8 percent from the field, as they couldn't catch up to the Bucks late in the game, resulting in the 121-105 defeat.

Wembanyama is putting up strong numbers in his second NBA campaign, averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.0 blocks, as the Spurs look to bounce back with their 18-19 record. He's also elevated his three-pointer, knocking down 3.3 shots per game from behind the arc.