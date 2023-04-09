San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is known for his gruff demeanor during media sessions, but these days a lighter Coach Pop still shines through.

So, with him declining to discuss whether he would retire this summer or not, only speculation — leaning neither one way or the other — can ensue. All people can be sure of is that Popovich is glad that their 2022-23 campaign will come to a merciful end after they play the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season finale.

Gregg Popovich’s pregame press conference started with him declining to discuss whether he might retire this summer and ended with a passionate, nearly nine-minute speech “cowardly legislators” who refuse to address the gun violence in America. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 9, 2023

Coach Pop also added he hopes there is no overtime tonight pic.twitter.com/cKX3H4PUeW — Blake Elliott (@Blakelive__) April 9, 2023

What people can also be sure of is that Popovich will still be a leading voice in the NBA when it comes to social matters, as he ended his pregame press conference with a much-needed speech about gun legislation in a country plagued by gun violence. His comments regarding the matter are especially significant in a state such as Texas, where the gun laws are some of the most permissive in the country.

Especially in light of the mass shooting that took place on Mar. 27, in Nashville. Despite the frequent, unfortunate, and what could be preventable loss of life, Tennessee legislators have fought tooth and nail to sustain the status quo in regard to gun legislation, even seeking to silence lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson in a move that drew the ire of not only the general public but Vice President Kamala Harris.

Texas is a state not so much unlike Tennessee.

Moving forward, one has to wonder if Popovich would enter the life of politics when actually does choose to retire.

If so, he would have plenty of votes among the NBA fans that already love and respect him.