San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ruled out indefinitely on Monday with an undisclosed illness. Assistant Mitch Johnson is currently in charged until Pop can return.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania provided an update on the legendary HC and said his medical situation before Saturday's game was “serious”:

Shams said Johnson, who was a finalist for the Washington Wizards head-coaching job, will be at the helm for the “foreseeable future”.

Johnson said he spoke to Gregg Popovich on Sunday, and he appears to be in “In good spirits.”

Via ESPN:

“Obviously, the circumstances are unique,” Johnson said of his conversation with Popovich. “But as much continuity and familiarity we can have I think is what we're looking for. That's what we know Pop would want. He said he wants us to do it. We have talked, and nothing changes.”

Chris Paul said Coach Pop hasn't had any contact with any Spurs players.

“I haven't and don't think any of the guys on the team have,” Paul said. “Obviously, we wanted to. We're trying to give him space and trying to make sure we can control what we can control.”

The Spurs are keeping everything close to the vest in regards to the Gregg Popovich situation out of respect for his privacy, which is completely understandable.

Johnson also stepped in for Pop in 2021 when he attended Tim Duncan's Hall of Fame induction. He's willing to step into any role necessary to help the franchise win.

This has happened a few times,” Johnson said. “My role is different. I've coached summer league before; I've been behind the bench; I've been in the G League. All those things help the organization. This is just another opportunity in a different role to hopefully help the team win.”

San Antonio is currently 3-4 and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday before losing to the LA Clippers on Monday.